University seeks to block graduate student unionization vote

The University of Pittsburgh is moving to block a new election seeking to unionize graduate student workers that has been proposed by a state labor board official.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the university said in a statement Tuesday that it disagrees with the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board official's finding of unfair labor practices.

A university statement Tuesday said the institution "acted appropriately leading up to and throughout the April 2019 election," which left the United Steelworkers 37 votes short. The union and student organizers accused university officials of tactics including coercion that discouraged the vote.

The university had 20 days to respond to the hearing examiner's Sept. 18 proposed ruling and order for a new election. The matter is now expected to go before the full labor board.