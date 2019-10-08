Town votes against creating decorum rules for town meetings

A Rhode Island town council has voted against creating an ordinance that would prohibit attendees at town meetings from interrupting and behaving boisterously.

WLNE-TV reports the Narragansett Town Council voted against asking the town solicitor to draft a "decorum ordinance" Monday.

Council President Pro Tem Jill Lawler, who wrote the proposal, says meetings have become too heated.

She had requested the ordinance address residents from making personal attacks and ban sticks, which could be used as weapons.

The potential ordinance drew sharp criticism from the Rhode Island American Civil Liberties Union chapter who said it raised First Amendment concerns.

Town Councilor Jesse Pugh says he was "embarrassed" to see the proposal on the agenda.