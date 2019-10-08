Man facing drunken driving charge seeks pretrial program

A veteran Connecticut police officer who was charged with drunken driving for allegedly sideswiping a truck on a highway has applied for an alcohol education program.

The Hour reports that Norwalk Officer Hector Delgado applied for the pretrial probation program during a court hearing Monday.

Police say Delgado was on Interstate 95 in Fairfield on Aug. 8 when he struck the truck and then fled the scene. He has also been charged with illegally carrying a firearm while under the influence and failure to drive in the proper lane.

If the 26-year department veteran completes the program, the charges against him would be dismissed.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Delgado remains on duty.

Delgado and his lawyer declined to comment as they left the courthouse.