Possible homicide could be linked to man killed by police

Authorities say a man who was fatally shot by Rutland Police may be linked to a possible homicide in Salisbury.

Vermont State Police say 33-year-old Christopher Louras, of Rutland, drove by the Rutland Police Department early Tuesday and fired multiple shots in the entrance before leading police on a chase that ended in a downtown parking lot. Police say he later died of gunshot wounds after both he and officers fired their weapons.

Several hours later, police said they found a man's body off Route 53 in Salisbury, and are investigating potential links to the incident in Rutland.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave. Their names are expected to be released Wednesday.