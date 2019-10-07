Governor says some Providence schools may close or merge

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo says some Providence schools may have to be merged or closed as part of the state's takeover of the district.

The Boston Globe reports the Democratic governor says some schools are "just so far gone, physically."

The state takeover is in response to a searing report released in June by Johns Hopkins Institute for Education Policy documenting the systematic dysfunction in Providence Public Schools.

Raimondo says the takeover will be a long process.

The Public's Radio reports the first timeline for the takeover of Providence schools is set to be released this week.

Parents have been lobbying for a formal role in the process. Education Commissioner Angelica Infante-Green says they won't have that, but she's working to include them.