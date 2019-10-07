Pat Grassley, grandson of US Senator, to be Iowa Speaker

Iowa House Republicans have chosen Rep. Pat Grassley to head their leadership teams as Speaker-Select of the Iowa House.

The grandson of U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley was chosen by the GOP House caucus on Monday. He takes over as speaker after a vote of the full House in January.

Current Speaker Linda Upmeyer announced last week she would step down as speaker but serve the remainder of her current House term through the end of 2020.

Grassley, a 36-year old farmer from New Hartford was first elected to the House in 2006. He operates a family farm with his father and grandfather, who also served in the Iowa House from 1959 to 1975.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Rep. Matt Windschitl was chosen majority leader and Rep. John Wills speaker pro tem.