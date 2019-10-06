Delaware Supreme Court upholds sentence in motel slaying

The Delaware Supreme Court has upheld the 33-year prison sentence of a man convicted of killing a woman in a motel room.

The Delaware State News reports the court this week upheld the sentence of Darren Weiford.

Weiford last year pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and possession of a firearm in the 2017 shooting death of 20-year-old Amber Buckler at a Dover motel.

The newspaper reports Weiford in his appeal argued that his attorney was not aware of a letter he had sent to a judge asking for leniency. The news outlet reports Weiford had sought to be sentenced for an offense lower than second-degree murder.

Weiford's attorney had argued Weiford suffered from depression and anxiety and had just spent time in a behavioral health facility before the shooting.