Democrats approve new bylaws amid internal feud

The Alabama Democratic Party's governing board has approved new bylaws in a meeting that the party chair refused to attend.

Members of the State Democratic Executive Committee took the action Saturday amid an ongoing internal feud over the party's direction and predictions that the dispute will eventually end up in court.

The Democratic National Committee has ordered the state party to adopt new bylaws to increase diversity within the party and to hold new leadership elections.

Democratic Rep. Chris England said Saturday's action is important to begin rebuilding the party.

Organizers said a majority of the state committee called the gathering. Party Chair Nancy Worley called the meeting "unofficial" and did not attend.

The more than 75 committee members in attendance stood and cheered after the bylaws were adopted.