RGA pulls Bevin ad with man accused of sexual misconduct

A national Republican group has removed a television advertisement supporting GOP Gov. Matt Bevin after facing questions about featuring a Pike County businessman who has been accused of sexual misconduct.

The Herald-Leader reports that the Republican Governors Association confirmed this week it had pulled the ad after the newspaper asked about Grey May's appearance.

May faced a sexual harassment lawsuit in 2008 and was accused of improper retaliation in a separate sexual harassment lawsuit in 2007 — which was eventually settled.

May did not return a request for comment. He has previously donated both Republican and Democratic candidates in Kentucky.

Bevin's gubernatorial campaign has also said it plans on giving back the $4,000 donation made by May, a manager of Utility Management Group, and his wife.