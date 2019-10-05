Maine woman killed when truck crashes in Stoneham

The Oxford County Sheriff's Department says a passenger was killed when a pickup truck hit a tree along Main Street in the town of Stoneham.

Officials identified the victim of the Friday night crash as 31-year-old Ashley Gordon, of Bethel.

Deputies say her two children, who were in the backseat, were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries; they say the driver, 30-year-old Terrence Gordon, of Bethel, was unhurt.

Part of Route 5 was closed while the crash was reconstructed by the Main State Police.

Investigators believe another vehicle was in the area at the time of the crash. They're asking for anyone with information to contact them.