Police get involved in dispute between Arizona lawmakers

An Arizona senator called police on a fellow lawmaker who told him to stop talking to people who believe there's a link between the state's foster care system and a worldwide sex trafficking ring.

Republican Sen. David Farnsworth told police that he felt threatened when confronted by fellow GOP Sen. Kate Brophy McGee.

Farnsworth told the Arizona Capitol Times that he's been meeting for months with a group of critics of the Arizona Department of Child Safety. He says Brophy McGee told him to stop talking to conspiracy theorists "or my husband will stop you."

Farnsworth says her comment was threatening. Brophy McGee says she was "trying to pierce through his view of women" by letting Farnsworth know that her husband was concerned.