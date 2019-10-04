SEIU local settles dues collection lawsuit for $3.25 million

A union representing home care aides has agreed to pay $3.25 million to settle a federal lawsuit alleging that it collected dues from workers without consent.

SEIU 775 represents workers who provide home-based care to elderly clients eligible for Medicaid. Washington state pays the workers directly, and for more than a decade it automatically deducted union dues and turned the money over to SEIU 775.

In 2014, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that such practices violate the First Amendment. Washington state then required the home workers to provide written notice if they wanted to cancel the automatic dues deduction.

Last year, the high court made clear that was also unacceptable. It held that states and unions can't collect the dues without affirmative consent from the workers. Some of the workers then sued seeking to be reimbursed for the dues they paid over the years.

The Freedom Foundation, which represents some of the workers, called the settlement good news, but said it represents just a fraction of the dues at issue.

The SEIU said it decided to settle given the costs of litigation and the rightward tilt of the U.S. Supreme Court.