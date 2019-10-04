The Latest: Hampton pushes back against Bevin’s remarks

The Latest on Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's comments on whey he dropped his lieutenant governor from his reelection ticket (all times local):

Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton says she never heard any concerns from Gov. Matt Bevin about her priorities in office until his comments to a tea party group.

She's also pushing back against Bevin's comments about her focus on talking to students.

In a statement Friday, Hampton says there's "immeasurable value" in nurturing students and encouraging them to "dream beyond their circumstances."

Hampton is responding to a Courier Journal report on Bevin's remarks at a tea party meeting Thursday in Louisville. The newspaper says Bevin indicated he wanted a running mate to dig into deeper issues such as health care or the opioid crisis.

Hampton replied that she's never been afraid to take on challenges.

Bevin dropped Hampton from his reelection ticket early this year.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says he dropped Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton from his reelection ticket because they disagree about her focus and priorities.

The Courier Journal reports Bevin made the comments Thursday at a Louisville Tea Party meeting. The newspaper reports Bevin said Hampton has done a good job as lieutenant governor, but her focus is on schools and talking to students, and he wants someone to dig into deeper issues such as health care or the opioid crisis.

Bevin says, "That's not what her passion is. And that's OK."

Hampton has been mostly tight-lipped about being dropped from the Republican ticket, but she told reporters that Bevin told her he wanted someone with legislative experience.

Bevin is running with state Sen. Ralph Alvarado against Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear.