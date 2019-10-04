Maine’s cannabis conference happening as legal sales near

The longest-running cannabis conference in the Northeast is coming to Maine’s largest city this weekend.

The Maine Cannabis Convention is taking place at the Portland Sports Complex in Portland on Saturday and Sunday. The event is presented by the New England Cannabis Network and is slated to include dozens of exhibitors and speakers.

The event is scheduled to include programs such as “Legal Issues in a Growing Workforce” and “New Technologies in the Cannabis Industry.” It’s taking place as Maine gets closer to legal sales of adult use marijuana. Voters approved legalization of marijuana in a 2016 vote.

The state already has a medical marijuana program.