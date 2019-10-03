Biden raises middling $15.2M in 3rd quarter for 2020 bid

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a gun safety forum Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. AP Photo

Joe Biden raised $15.2 million for his presidential campaign over the last three months.

The sum places him well ahead of many lower-tier candidates in the Democratic primary. But it’s a middling amount for one of the top-polling candidates in the Democratic primary and lags behind what Bernie Sanders raised by more than $10 million.

Biden’s campaign announced his haul Thursday after the former vice president unexpectedly announced it during a fundraiser in Palo Alto, California. He has raised $36.7 million since entering the race in April.

Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, also bested Biden during the third fundraising quarter, announcing this week that he raised $19.1 million. California Sen. Kamala Harris raised $11.6 million. Elizabeth Warren is the only top-tier contender who has not yet announced her fundraising figures.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

With Iowa's caucuses looming in February, a sense of urgency is growing among the candidates as the primary contest turns into a fierce battle for a limited pool of cash.

President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee, meanwhile, have a huge cash advantage. They announced Tuesday that they collectively raised $125 million for Trump’s reelection.

That has heightened Democratic anxiety that a protracted primary could hurt the party’s chances of quickly picking a nominee and rallying the cash needed to fight Trump.