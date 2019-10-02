Albuquerque mayor: Crime figures show need for state help

FBI figures show New Mexico’s 2018 violent crime rate was more than double the national rate.

Figures released this week show Albuquerque accounted for 60 percent of total violent crimes in the data for New Mexico.

Albuquerque is home to about 560,000 people, more than a quarter of the state’s population.

New Mexico had a rate of 857 violent crimes per 100,000 residents in 2018. The national rate was about 369 violent crimes per 100,000 residents.

Reporting by law enforcement agencies for the annual report is voluntary.

Mayor Tim Keller says curbing crime remains his administration’s top priority, and that the figures show it’s important for state officials to prioritize crime fighting in Albuquerque too.

Crime statistics have remained a political flashpoint in New Mexico in recent years as authorities and lawmakers debate how best to boost public safety.