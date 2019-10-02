Selma city offices close amid employee sickout

Municipal offices in the west Alabama city of Selma are closed because of an employee sickout.

The Selma Times-Journal reports that doors to City Hall were locked Wednesday because workers didn’t report for duty.

A statement from Selma Mayor Darrio Melton says employees in a number of city departments took the day off because they want better wages, additional equipment and more staff.

Melton is urging City Council members to meet workers’ demands. He says he’s been told employees will stay out as long as it takes for the council to act.

The sickout comes two days after council members voted to delay approving Melton’s budget for the fiscal year that began Tuesday. Members say they have lingering questions about the spending proposal.