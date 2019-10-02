Kentucky welcome center to close for reconstruction

A Kentucky welcome center is closing this week for demolition, and a new facility is expected to be completed next fall.

The state Finance and Administration Cabinet said the Whitley County Welcome Center at the 1.5 mile marker on Interstate 75 in southeastern Kentucky will close Friday.

The welcome center was built in 1971, and some 30,000 vehicles pass it daily. The cabinet said in a news release the center is considered to be the most deteriorated of all Kentucky's welcome centers.

The new center will have increased safety features, more bathrooms and additional truck parking.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The cabinet said Monday the D.W. Wilburn of Lexington was awarded the design-build contract for the nearly $5 million project.

Commercial trucks will be allowed to park and access limited portable toilets during construction.