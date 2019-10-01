Lawsuit says sheriff fired employee because of military duty

The U.S. Justice Department says a Mississippi sheriff fired an employee because he had to be gone on military duty for extended periods.

Coahoma County Sheriff Charles Jones tells The Associated Press on Tuesday the employee was fired for "insubordination," not for taking military leave.

The department filed a civil lawsuit Monday against Coahoma County. It says Jason M. Sims Jr. of Batesville is in the Army Reserve and teaches leadership classes at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

The suit says Sims started working for the sheriff's department in 2014 and told his bosses he would need to take military leave. It says the sheriff's office "demonstrated hostility" to that in 2016, then fired him in 2018.

Jones says he's "100% confident" the firing was unrelated to Sims' military service.