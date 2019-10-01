Feds say former Georgia sheriff’s deputy stole seized drugs

A former Georgia sheriff's deputy is accused of using his position to steal drugs seized during investigations.

The U.S. attorney's office in Atlanta said in a news release Tuesday that 40-year-old Antione Riggins is also accused of lying to cover up the alleged thefts.

No lawyer for Riggins was listed in online court records.

Riggins was a Gwinnett County sheriff's deputy assigned to a federal task force in 2017 and 2018. Prosecutors say he was responsible for transporting seized drugs to the Gwinnett County evidence vault and getting arrest warrants for drug traffickers.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

During a February 2017 investigation, prosecutors say, Riggins only turned in one of three kilograms of cocaine and failed to get a warrant.

In July 2017, prosecutors say, Riggins failed to turn in six kilograms of methamphetamine.