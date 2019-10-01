The Latest: Audience small, emotions raw at Vegas memorial

FILE - In this April 1, 2018, file photo, people comfort each other during a vigil for victims and survivors of a mass shooting in Las Vegas. In the two years since the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, the federal government and states have taken some action to tighten gun regulations. But advocates say they're frustrated more hasn't been done since the attack in Las Vegas killed 58 people on Oct. 1, 2017, and that mass shootings keep happening across the country. AP Photo

The Latest on memorials marking the second anniversary of a Las Vegas Strip mass shooting that became the deadliest in the nation's modern history (all times local):

9:10 a.m.

The audience was smaller, but emotions were just as raw for some of the hundreds of people attending a second annual sunrise memorial to the 58 people killed on Oct. 1, 2017, in a mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak recalled the sound of cellphones ringing as he walked through the debris-scattered Route 91 Harvest Festival music venue the morning after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

"Many that would never be answered," he said.

Sisolak, a Democrat, was elected governor last year after heading community and public service responses to the shooting as county commission chairman.

He closed his comments with a note of hope.

"Beyond the neon signs, we are a city of neighbors that look out for each other," he said.

____

6:40 a.m.

From a sunrise event to an after-dark reading of victims' names, Las Vegas plans to mark the anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history with memorials to the 58 people killed two years ago.

Joe Robbins' 20-year-old son Quinton Robbins died in the Oct. 1, 2017, attack. He is expected to join Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and others for the Tuesday daybreak ceremony.

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center plans to promote wellness programs during the day. And a maker of wooden memorial crosses plans to offer them to family members.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is scheduled to mark the time of the shooting by reciting the names of the slain at a downtown Community Healing Garden at 10:05 p.m.

____

6:30 a.m.

In the two years since the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, the federal government and states have tightened some gun regulations.

But advocates say they're frustrated that more hasn't been done since 58 people died at a concert on the Las Vegas Strip, and that mass shootings keep happening nationwide.

Nevada Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui says "people are genuinely afraid of going places.

The Democratic lawmaker and her now-husband were among the 22,000 country music fans that fled as gunfire rained down from a high-rise hotel into an outdoor venue on Oct. 1, 2017. Neither was wounded.