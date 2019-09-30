Biden’s dilemma: Navigating Trump’s no-holds-barred style

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. AP Photo

John Kerry got "Swift Boated" in 2004. For Hillary Clinton in 2016, it was her "damn emails."

Now Joe Biden is determined not to get "Ukrained" in 2020.

The former vice president is striking an aggressive tone in response to a whistleblower report that revealed that President Donald Trump asked Ukrainian officials to investigate Biden.

Biden says that he'd beat Trump "like a drum" and that the president is scared of facing him next November.

But Trump has the megaphone of the presidency and his network of supporters to repeat his unfounded accusations that Biden and his son were involved in nefarious business activities in Ukraine.

Some Democrats credit Biden's aggressive response but worry that Trump's tactics will tarnish the Democratic front-runner anyway.