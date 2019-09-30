Juarez mayor to testify on migrants at New Mexico hearing

In this July 28, 2019, photo, a woman from Nicaragua embraces a man from Africa under the patio floodlights at El Buen Pastor shelter for migrants in Cuidad Juarez, Mexico. AP Photo

A key group of New Mexico lawmakers will tour both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border this week and hear from the mayor of the largest Mexican city in the region about the migrant influx.

Ciudad Juarez Mayor Armando Cabada will be among those who will meet with members of New Mexico's Legislative Finance Committee during a packed agenda .

The mayor has said his city has spent $300,000 on shelter for some 12,000 migrants who are waiting to seek asylum in the U.S.

The lawmakers also will visit the Antelope Wells port of entry, a remote spot that was overwhelmed earlier this year by large groups of migrants.

The committee will stop at a shelter in Deming and talk with a rancher who says he has dealt with break-ins, litter and property damage from trespassing migrants.