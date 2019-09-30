Box Elder city attorney getting $100K to resign

Box Elder's city attorney is being paid $100,000 to resign but government officials are not disclosing the reason.

The Rapid City Journal reports Monday that the Box Elder City Council approved the payment in July during a closed session. The newspaper says it tried for weeks to get a copy of the separation agreement between Box Elder and former City Attorney Kristi Vetri but received little more than meeting minutes.

The meeting meetings don't disclose the reasons why Box Elder paid Vetri to resign. Vetri did not respond to the newspaper's request for comment.

Vetri was Box Elder's city attorney since April 2018.