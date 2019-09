Iowa police department adding cameras to their guns

One Iowa police department is adding cameras to its handguns.

Hiawatha Police Chief Dennis Marks told KCRG that the new cameras will help ensure that a full recording will be made of any incident when officers pull their weapons.

Marks says body cameras can be obscured by arms or objects during confrontations, but an officer's gun is out front where it isn't likely to be blocked.

Marks says all 14 full-time officers and the department's two reserves will use the new cameras.

The gun-mounted cameras cost $500 apiece. Marks says they were paid for with forfeiture money and donations.