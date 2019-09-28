Wyoming lawmakers to consider changes to scholarship program

Wyoming lawmakers have considered a few bills that would make changes to a state post-secondary education scholarship program.

The Laramie Boomerang reported Friday that Joint Education Committee legislatures voted unanimously Thursday to have the Legislative Service Office draft a bill limiting the amount of Hathaway Scholarship funds used for University of Wyoming graduate school.

Officials say 70 students used $270,000 worth of need-based funds to pay for school during the 2017-2018 academic year and the amount is expected to increase in coming years.

Officials say a proposed bill recommends allowing funds to be used when paying directly for tuition and fees instead of including books, room and board and other expenses.

Officials say another bill would allow students to petition for a funding increase based on maintaining a high GPA.