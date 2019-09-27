National Politics
Some Democrats push for party meeting on bylaws
Alabama Democrats are trying to set rival meetings amid an ongoing power struggle over the direction of the party.
The Democratic National Committee gave the state an Oct. 5 deadline to approve new bylaws so it could hold new elections for chair and vice-chair.
Alabama Democratic Party Chair Nancy Worley scheduled an executive committee meeting for Oct. 12.
Some Democrats are pushing for an Oct. 5 meeting.
U.S. Sen. Doug Jones' campaign started a "Fix the Party" site seeking support for the Oct. 5 meeting. Committee members can convene their own meeting if enough members agree.
The DNC in February ordered Alabama to bring bylaws into compliance and to hold new chair and vice-chair elections. DNC Chairman Tom Perez said the state party is failing to meet basic obligations.
