Pence visits school in Indiana hometown, thanks Guard troops

Vice President Mike Pence greets the crowd after speaking during the "USMCA: A Better Deal for American Workers" event at MacAllister Machinery, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Kelly Wilkinson

Vice President Mike Pence made a quick trip to his Indiana hometown for a surprise appearance at an elementary school and a pep talk to National Guard soldiers.

The former Indiana governor spoke Friday to students at Southside Elementary School in Columbus, thanking them for letters and birthday cards they had sent him.

Pence's office says about 500 troops gathered to hear him speak at nearby Camp Atterbury, including about 300 preparing for deployment to Kuwait. Pence thanked them "for stepping up for Indiana and America."

Pence's stops followed a Thursday speech in Indianapolis advocating the new U.S. trade agreement with Canada and Mexico. He didn't respond to questions from reporters about the House impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.