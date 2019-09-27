Warren faces test in winning black voters in South Carolina

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., gets on her knee and talks to Molly Chant, 5, from Henniker, N.H., during a rally at Keene State College, in Keene, N.H., on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Kristopher Radder

Joe Biden's path to the Democratic presidential nomination centers on South Carolina, where he's counting on support from black voters who are critical to victory.

But Elizabeth Warren is working to prove that she can also be a force there.

She'll be there on Saturday and will return early next month. That follows increased travel to the state that hosts the south's first primary in recent weeks, including town halls on the campuses of historically black universities and visits to African American churches.

She still lags some of her rivals in racking up endorsements from prominent state lawmakers or pastors.

But her South Carolina moves will test whether the strength Warren demonstrated this summer in predominantly white Iowa and New Hampshire can carry over to states with more diverse electorates.