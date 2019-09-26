Polis recall group gives contributions to own employees

A group that solicited donations to seek a recall of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis gave $11,000 of that money to its own employees and board members.

Colorado Politics reported Thursday that the expenditures by Official Recall Colorado Governor Jared Polis were disclosed in a group filing with the secretary of state's office.

Colorado Politics says the group never worked on a recall petition campaign.

The committee's chair, Juli-Andra Fuentes, didn't immediately return a call for comment from Colorado Politics.

Two other groups sought and failed to collect signatures to force a recall election against the first-term Democratic governor.