Teenager pleads guilty in shooting death of retired officer

A teenager has pleaded guilty in the shooting death of a retired St. Louis police officer.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 17-year-old Jalynn Garner pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree murder and other charges in the 2018 death of retired Sgt. Ralph Harper. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 26.

Garner, who was 16 at the time, and Justin Mathews were accused in the shooting that occurred during a carjacking attempt. Mathews, who was 15 when the crime occurred, still faces charges that include second-degree murder.

Police say Garner was the shooter. Both teens were certified as adults to stand trial.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The judge ordered Garner to be screened for a dual jurisdiction program between the Division of Youth Services and state court that affords juveniles eligibility for parole at age 21.