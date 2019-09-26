Suffolk County, NY aggressive on ‘red flag’ gun petitions

The county that covers the eastern half of Long Island is being more aggressive in using the state's new "red flag" law than any other place in the state.

Court data this week shows that Suffolk County has the highest overall number of requests to cut off a troubled person's access to guns. It also shows that Suffolk County has widely outpaced neighboring Nassau County on these "red flag" requests.

So-called "red flag" laws are on the books in about a third of U.S. states. It allows a court to temporarily seize guns from people believed to be a danger to themselves or others.

Critics of such laws raise due process concerns.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart credits the county's high petition numbers with outreach efforts.