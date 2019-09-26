Polis’ staff asks 2 newspapers to remove ‘biased’ content

The press operation for Colorado Democratic Gov. Jared Polis is being criticized after asking two small town newspapers to remove a story by a news organization it deems biased.

The Kiowa (KY-oh-wah) County Press in Eads and The Chronicle-News in Trinidad refused the Sept. 4 request from spokesman Conor Cahill to "unpublish" the story, which was reported by Chicago-based The Center Square.

Cahill's request related to a straightforward account about a new state office dedicated to the future of labor.

He didn't ask for a correction. But some editors and industry watchers say the request crossed a line separating the news media and government.