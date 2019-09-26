N Carolina sheriff charges woman taped leaving baby in car

The Wake County Sheriff's Office says it's charged a woman who was captured in a video leaving a 9-month-old baby unattended in a car at a junkyard.

News outlets report that investigators say they've identified 35-year-old Jennifer Shipman from the video and charged her with misdemeanor child abuse.

Sheriff's officials say witness Macon Jones discovered the child in a Clayton parking lot this week. In the video obtained by WRAL one of the car windows can be seen slightly rolled down with the child strapped into a car seat inside.

In the video, Shipman tells Jones she had a battery with acid on it and didn't want to touch the child. He tells her she should've waited until she had help and she responds: "you don't know anything."