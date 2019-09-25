Nevada Supreme Court rejects appeal by 2 death row inmates

A Nevada appellate court has declined petitions by two of the state's longest-serving death row inmates.

The Nevada Appeal reported Tuesday that the Nevada Supreme Court unanimously rejected appeals by 58-year-old John Bejarano and 66-year-old Robert Ybarra Jr.

Officials say they disagreed with Bejarano and Ybarra who cited a Florida case concluding trial courts must instruct jurors the state must prove aggravating circumstances in a death case are not outweighed by mitigating circumstances.

Bejarano has been on death row since 1988 after being convicted of murder, deadly weapon enhancement, an ex-felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Ybarra Jr. has been on death row since 1981 after being convicted of rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl and setting her on fire eventually killing her.