Montana Editorial Roundup

The Billings Gazette, Sept. 24, on requiring REAL IDs:

One year from now, on Oct. 1, 2020, the Transportation Security Administration is scheduled to start requiring REAL ID compliant identification for passengers to board U.S. airline flights. This is a mandate from a federal law enacted in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on America.

For the past 14 years, Montana and other states that refused to issue state driver's licenses and state ID cards that are fully compliant with the federal REAL ID Act have been granted more time to comply. This year TSA has been saying there will be no more waivers. And, for the first time, TSA has launched a campaign to inform the traveling public that Oct. 1, 2020, is really the deadline.

The Montana Legislature enacted a law years ago saying that this state wouldn't require REAL ID compliant driver's licenses. A majority of lawmakers and many Montanans feel that the federal law invades personal privacy, may create a national database and is unnecessary because Montana already takes steps to ensure that state driver's licenses and ID cards are accurate and secure.

But the 2017 Legislature agreed to set up REAL ID option for Montanans who want a driver's license or state ID that complies with the federal law. The Montana REAL ID option also says that those who want these IDs will have to pay extra to cover the state's cost of providing them. The state began issuing REAL ID compliant driver's licenses and IDs in January.

These REAL IDs are only available at certain Montana Motor Vehicles Division offices. Here's the list: Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Columbus, Cut Bank, Deer Lodge, Dillon, Eureka, Glasgow, Glendive, Great Falls, Havre, Helena, Kalispell, Lewistown, Libby, Livingston, Miles City, Missoula, Plentywood, Polson, Red Lodge, Sidney, Stevensville, Superior, Thompson Falls and Wolf Point.

The Motor Vehicles Division expects that appointments for REAL ID documents will take about 10 minutes longer than regular ones, so it is scheduling appointments accordingly.

So what's a Montanan to do?

The answer depends on what your needs are and when your current Montana driver's license expires.

If you have a current U.S. military ID or a valid U.S. passport, you can use it to get through airport security after Oct. 1, 2020, and you don't need to get a REAL ID driver's license.

If you need a REAL ID compliant document so you can fly, consider when your current Montana driver's license expires. If you schedule an appointment to get a REAL ID driver's license not more than three months after yours expired or not more than six months before it will expire, the REAL ID will add $25 to your total license cost.

If you apply for a REAL ID license when your current license isn't close to expiration, the extra fee will be $50 and your license will still have to be renewed on its expiration date.

If you don't already have a Montana driver's license, getting a new license that is REAL ID compliant will cost an extra $50.

Children under age 18 don't need a REAL ID compliant document if they fly with a companion, according to TSA.

If you decide to apply for a REAL ID driver's license, make an appointment online at mtrealid.gov/ to minimize your wait time at the MVD office.

Be sure to arrive with documents you will need for the REAL ID process. Check the website for lists of documents that are acceptable and to verify your name and birth date, that authorizes you to be in the United States, confirm your Social Security number and your Montana residency.

Go to mtrealid.gov and read the information carefully before you decide if this is something you need. If you get a Montana REAL ID driver's license, the only difference on the license you will carry will be a little star in the top right corner.

___

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle, Sept. 24, on thanking farmers:

The Sept. 15 Chronicle featured profiles of some die-hard local farmers who are sticking to their life's calling despite the temptation to sell out to developers. And God love 'em for it. Area farmers toil at often back-breaking work for not a lot of compensation. But in the process they preserve the open spaces and panoramic views so important to our quality of life.

A pair of farming brothers related the experience of being on the receiving end of obscene gestures when they slow traffic while moving equipment on busy roads between patches of farmland. Those are acts of impatience we can do without. And they bring to mind a document Gallatin County commissioners adopted years ago to hand to rural newcomers.

It's called "The Code of the West," and it was intended to appraise recent transplants of what to expect in their new home.

It warns Johnny-come-latelies not to expect the road in front of their new home to be plowed by early morning after a night of snowfall. It can take up to 72 hours to get around to plowing all the county roads.

It says that roads can get dusty in summer and that, "Animal manure can, and often does, cause 'objectionable' odors. What else can we say? No whining!"

It warns that farmers often work late at night when the weather is conducive to baling hay or harvest crops and that they often burn of stubble from fields causing some irritating smoke at times.

And there's a lot more.

"The Code of the West" can still be found on the county website at https://gallatincountymt.pt7.civic-cms.com/sites/gallatincountymt/files/uploads/codeofwest.pdf and we should all take a few minutes to give it a read. It might inspire a little patience in all of us for the rural lifestyle that prevailed long before the rest of us got here.

So the next time you're held up by a farmer moving equipment or a rancher driving a herd of cattle down the road, give him or her a friendly wave. Farmers may foist a few inconveniences on us as they go about their daily chores. But that's a small price to pay for the open spaces we get in return.

___

The Daily Inter Lake, Sept. 22, on consequences of overnight vehicle ordinance:

The Kalispell City Council last week narrowly approved an ordinance making it a civil infraction to sleep overnight in vehicles parked on city streets.

According to the city, the new order will help stem the recent uptick in the number people parking overnight in their RVs or camper vans on city streets, especially in the summer months. It should be noted that this practice is currently against the city's zoning code, so the new civil infraction simply gives the city more teeth with enforcement.

The logic behind this new ordinance is reasonable. With more and more tourists filtering through the Flathead each summer, it's easy to envision once-quiet neighborhoods becoming makeshift RV parks. The city should have a tool to deal with this type of infraction, which was the intent of the council's vote.

Yet, we also sympathize with the many people who expressed real heart burn about the unintended consequences this law could have on people experiencing homelessness in the valley.

"We think this is an improper solution that will unfairly damage the homeless community in Kalispell and that it is not fitting with the values of our community," said Abbie Shelter Director Hillary Shaw.

Our valley certainly isn't immune to homelessness. In fact, some might find the statistics quite shocking. A United Way survey from a single night in January 2018 showed more than 230 people in the valley were homeless. Many of those surveyed were veterans, and a large portion of that homeless population — over 30% — was experiencing homelessness for the first time.

Given that the valley's shelters are already at capacity, it's reasonable to expect that many of these folks would choose to live in a vehicle as a last resort. Punishing people who are already facing a tough financial situation with a fine they can't afford seems to fly in the face of both logic and Montana values.

Others expressed that the ordinance could place an unnecessary burden on our already-taxed police force and judicial system.

The ordinance "is going to cause more work for the city attorney and the judges in the long run," warned Caity Pitcher, an employee at youth homeless shelter Sparrow's Nest of Northwest Montana.

We don't blame city officials for working to address an issue before it gets worse — and the city should have a mechanism to promptly enforce a law that's already on the books.

But it's also important that this ordinance remains focused on the intended target, and that each encounter is handled with compassion and humanity. Homelessness is a real issue facing our community, and simply sweeping it outside of city limits isn't the answer.

