Alabama under fire alert, burning restriction

Alabama is under a statewide fire alert because of extremely dry weather.

The Alabama Forestry Commission issued the alert Wednesday. It was an upgrade from a previously issued fire danger advisory.

The extremely dry weather means any fire can quickly spread out of control.

The commission said over the last week Commission firefighters responded to 182 wildfires across Alabama, burning about 2,608 acres (1,055 hectares). Those included a 470-acre (190 hectare) fire in Talladega County and a 39-acre (16 hectare) fire in DeKalb County.

The commission said permits for outdoor burning will be restricted and issued on an individual basis at the discretion of the state forester. Anyone who burns a field, grassland, or woodland without a permit could face prosecution.