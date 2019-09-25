National Politics
State probes judge’s actions in straight pride parade case
The board that oversees judicial conduct in Massachusetts is investigating the Boston judge who came under scrutiny for the way he handled arraignments for counterprotesters at a "straight pride" parade.
The Massachusetts Commission on Judicial Conduct announced the probe of Boston Municipal Court Judge Richard Sinnott on Tuesday.
Prosecutors sought to dismiss a disorderly conduct charge against one counterprotester at the parade over Labor Day weekend, but Sinnott decided to move forward with the case. A single justice of the state's highest court later ruled he had "no authority" to do so.
Sinnott also ordered one defense attorney taken into custody on a contempt charge when she said he was interfering with prosecutors' discretion.
Sinnott, through a court spokeswoman, said "I look forward to a rapid resolution of this matter."
