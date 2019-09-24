Kuster, Pappas support impeachment proceedings against Trump

Several members of New Hampshire's Democratic congressional delegation welcomed plans to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Democratic Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas, both of whom previously supported an impeachment inquiry, said Tuesday they supported House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement that a formal impeachment inquiry would be launched. Both said Trump should be investigated following allegations that he pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate the family of former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden.

Kuster said the allegations against Trump were "very serious" and "if true, threatens our democracy." She also said Congress should review a whistleblower complaint that partly involves Trump's interaction with the Ukrainian leader.

Pappas, meanwhile, said the inquiry allows Congress "to put all the facts on the table so we can proceed expeditiously to protect national security and our democracy."