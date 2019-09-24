Woman sentenced for misleading police probing killing

A Connecticut woman charged with lying to police after her boyfriend shot and killed a man who came to her aid outside a bar has been sentenced to 30 days in prison.

The Day reports that 36-year-old Latoya Knight was sentenced Monday.

The Groton woman pleaded guilty Sept. 3 to hindering prosecution in exchange for a sentence of five years in prison, suspended after 30 days served.

Authorities say Knight was being assaulted by Dante Hughes outside a Groton pub in December 2016. Joey Gingerella stepped in to stop the assault, and Hughes killed Gingerella, who was the stepson of a state lawmaker.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Hughes pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Knight's attorney said her client has never expressed anything but guilt about what happened.