Oklahoma couple offers free copies of Mueller report

An Oklahoma couple has been giving away free copies of the investigative report on Russia's interference in Donald Trump's 2016 presidential election.

The Department of Justice appointed special counsel Robert Mueller in May 2017 to investigate Trump's campaign and Russia's influence on the election. The probe's findings, known as the Mueller report , were released in April. It concluded there was no collusion with Russia, but it did not exonerate the president of a crime.

Nick and Louise Brooke of Oklahoma City have disseminated more than 60 copies of the Mueller report since July. Nick Brooke tells the Oklahoman that although the investigation has been heavily reported, many people don't understand what's actually in it.

The couple leaves the Mueller report in their mailbox along with voter registration forms.