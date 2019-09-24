Councilor’s idea to disarm police nixed

The Burlington City Council has approved a resolution recognizing city police officers' need to carry guns after a councilor was criticized for saying the city should consider disarming its police force.

WCAX-TV reports Councilor Perri Freeman said she had the idea to disarm police after looking into how countries close to Vermont's size and gun ownership handle policing.

The suggestion prompted objections from police and union members, as well as other councilors.

Council President Kurt Wright introduced the resolution on Monday.

Councilors debated the language of the resolution for about an hour, but ultimately voted to pass it as Wright had written it.