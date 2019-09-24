Assistant chief fired over ‘inappropriate’ photos

A north Mississippi town has fired its assistant police chief after officials say he sent "inappropriate" pictures to another officer.

Senatobia Police Chief Steve Holts tells WREG-TV that the officer who received the photos was fired for an unrelated incident.

Holts says he doesn't know where former Assistant Police Chief Kevin Hatton got the pictures and didn't describe what they depicted.

Both Hatton and former K-9 Officer Michelle Sansom, who received the photos, were fired Sept. 17 by aldermen.

Holts says Sansom had "cursed out" a supervisor. The chief says aldermen fired Hatton on the same day Holts first learned of the photos.

Attempts to reach Hatton and Sansom were unsuccessful.