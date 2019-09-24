Outside prosecutors to review fatal police shooting of woman

The Henrico County commonwealth's attorney says two other prosecutors have agreed to review the recent fatal shooting by police of a woman inside her suburban Richmond home.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Henrico County Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor asked her counterparts from the city of Hampton and Stafford County to independently review the case. She stopped short of recusing herself, saying she will also continue to review it.

Henrico County Police Chief Humberto Cardounel said an officer shot and killed 57-year-old Gay Plack last week after forcing entry into her locked bedroom and finding her wielding an ax.

Officers were performing a doctor-requested welfare check. Plack's family has said she struggled with bipolar disorder.

The department has so far declined to release the officers' names but has showed footage from both officers' body cameras to reporters.