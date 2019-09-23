Dallas police officer charged with false overtime report

A Dallas police officer has agreed to plead guilty to falsely reporting 160 hours of federally funded overtime work hours after submitting 29 fake traffic citations.

A statement Monday from the inspector general of the U.S. Department of Transportation says Officer Matthew Alan Rushing was charged last week with the federal offense.

The charge alleges Rushing wrote and submitted the fake citations from February through May to justify the fraudulent overtime pay funded from a federal grant.

Rushing was placed on administrative leave. A federal judge still must accept Rushing's plea, and no sentencing date has been set. He could be sentenced to up to five years in federal prison.