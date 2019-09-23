Trump allegation moves Phillips, Craig toward impeachment

Minnesota Democratic Reps. Dean Phillips and Angie Craig have been moderates on impeachment, but an accusation that President Donald Trump asked Ukraine to investigate a political rival is changing that.

Trump is accused of pressing Ukraine's leader to help investigate political rival Joe Biden at the same time the White House was withholding $250 million in aid to that country. Trump says he's done nothing wrong.

Phillips says it appears Trump "invited foreign interference in our democracy" in a way "that is corrupt at best (and) treasonous at worst." He says if the accusation is proven, "we must pursue articles of impeachment."

Craig went farther in her statement on Monday, saying it is time to open impeachment proceedings now.