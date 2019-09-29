Historic Des Moines home sparks dispute between owner, city

The future of a historic home on Des Moines' west side is in question after falling into disrepair after decades of neglect.

The Evans House at the corner of Forest Avenue and 19th Street is on the National Register of Historic Places. It was once the home of Edward Evans, the first secretary of the Drake College of Law and the school's second dean.

Des Moines declared it a public nuisance last week after inspectors, armed with a search warrant, popped the lock and took a peek inside.

Calvin Sale, the home's owner, told The Des Moines Register he is working on improvements but needs more time. He said the city has no right to kick him out.

The public nuisance declaration is the first step toward the home being condemned and torn down.

"It's not fit for habitation," said SuAnn Donovan, Des Moines' neighborhood inspections administrator.

"The more I look at this, the more I get worried," she said, scrolling through photos taken by inspectors that show paint peeling from ceilings, space heaters next to stacks of lumber and exposed wiring.

Sale, the home's only resident, purchased the 120-year-old building in 1996 and has slowly been renovating it himself.

He's replaced most of the roof and installed new windows. Last month, he began adding new siding on the south side of the home. And he's tracked down specialty doors, fireplace mantels and a stained-glass window that he plans to install.

His full-time work as a building inspector and medical problems in recent years have slowed work on the house, he said. He told a city inspector that his applications for state grants have been denied.

Sale said he would eventually like to turn the Evans House into an Airbnb property for parents and others visiting Drake University.

"Homeowners should be allowed to live in their house while it's being renovated no matter the condition," he said. "It's not a safety issue. I'm a certified inspector; I know what the hell I'm doing."

The Edward B. and Nettie E. Evans House at 1410 19th St. was built around 1899 by real estate developer Joseph Christy, according to documents filed with the National Park Service.

The Evanses purchased the home for $5,300 in November 1899.

"The Edward B. and Nettie E. Evans house is locally significant ... as one of the best surviving examples of a Free Classic Queen Anne type residence in the City of Des Moines," according to a 2002 National Register of Historic Places application.

Initially a nine-room single-family home, the 2½-story building was later divided into apartments.

Ramona Bates, head of the King Irving Neighborhood Association, said she remembers visiting a friend who lived there in the 1970s.

"It's a beautiful old home," she said. "I wish somebody was able to renovate and take care of it, but I don't know if (Sale) has the means to do that."

Sale said the house was "trashed" when he bought it. It had been sitting open and was used by drug users and for other illegal activity, he said.

Sale and former girlfriend Kristian Mikesell nominated the building in 2002 for the National Register of Historic Places.

"The house is currently being rehabilitated both inside and out with an investment of over $112,000 to date plus sweat equity," the application says. "Approximately two to three more years are remaining on the outside work and three to four years on the inside ... We will reside in the attic apartment."

Seventeen years later, Sale is still living in the third-floor unit.

City officials said they received a complaint about the house in June 2018 that triggered the inspection.

Last month, Matthew Stock, the city inspector assigned to Sale's house, was concerned with the disrepair of the front porch, the possibility that chipped paint on the exterior contained lead, and the number of pigeons getting into the home and leaving behind feces.

"The property at 1410 19th St. is occupied and the exterior deficiencies give me a reasonable belief that there are unsafe and unsanitary conditions in the interior," he wrote.

Sale offered a timeline on projects he wanted to finish this year, but the city wanted to look inside. Sale refused. He said he didn't want them inside his property because he thought they would tell him he couldn't live there anymore.

"This has always been about the exterior of the house," he said.

Last week, Sale refused to let city inspectors inside the home. But the city secured a search warrant and entered the house while he was away, finding enough violations to declare it a public nuisance.

Donovan said the potential fire hazards worried her the most — the electrical system and space heaters sitting next to stacked lumber. She said inspectors found only one way out of the 2,900-square-foot house.

Sale contends that he's using the first two floors as a workshop and storage space for his building materials. He disputes the city's claims that the house is a fire hazard.

"I've been in that house 23 years without incident," he said. "Why would I be worried about that? I use proper safety procedures when I'm working."

Donovan said the danger to Sale and firefighters who would respond to a fire outweighs Sale's promises.

"I understand the sentiment, but we have a public nuisance ordinance that doesn't allow people to live in dangerous situations, and we are enforcing that ordinance," she said.

According to city code, the case probably will be referred to the City Council, where Sale can try to negotiate an agreement to keep working on the house. Donovan said he would need to provide an improvement plan and prove he has the financial wherewithal to continue the work.

The city could also enter a renovation agreement with an outside party and have it take over the work.

"If it doesn't get rehabbed by somebody, unfortunately, it will probably be demolished," Donovan said.

Ryan Francois, co-founder of Rally Cap Properties, said if the Evans House is offered up for renovation, he'd be interested in taking on the project.

Rally Cap has rehabilitated dozens of aging homes in Des Moines, but this would be the company's biggest project to date.

Francois said he'd try to use historic tax credits to recoup funding on the project.

"In my opinion, there's a lot of history there. The fact that it's already individually listed on the register is mentionable and something that is definitely worth saving," he said. "I think it'd be a shame to see it torn down."

Sale said the city should instead focus its blight efforts on abandoned homes. He said he just needs three or four more years to finish work on the house.

He worries that a desire to redevelop the property into something new is driving the city's inspections.

"I have no knowledge of any developer interest whatsoever," Donovan said. "This is not driven by outside influence. It's driven by the condition of the property and the unsafe condition in which he's living."

Now, Sale is preparing for a showdown, potentially in a courtroom.

"This is my house, and no one's going to take it away from me," he said.

