National Politics
Mayor asks why police shooting video wasn’t released sooner
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants to know why the city's police oversight agency that's required to release police shooting videos within 60 days took more than a year to make public a fatal officer-involved shooting video.
Lightfoot spokesman Patrick Mullane tells the Chicago Sun-Times that the delay by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) "appears to be a violation" of the policy put in place after the city refused to release the video of the 2014 fatal police shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald until a judge ordered its release in 2015.
Some video was released by police shortly after the July 2018 shooting of a 37-year-old man but a COPA spokesman says this particular video wasn't released because the agency didn't know it existed.
Comments