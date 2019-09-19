Natchez’s city clerk resigns

The City of Natchez is looking for a new city clerk.

Mayor Darryl Grennell says City Clerk Charles Crump has resigned, effective at the end of the day Friday.

The Natchez Democrat reports Grennell says Crump had submitted his resignation earlier in the week and said it would be effective Sept. 30 but came back Thursday and said it would be effective at the end of the week.

Grennell says Crump did not state a reason for his resignation.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Crump began his first day as City Clerk on Feb. 19, replacing Megan Edmonds, who announced her resignation in August 2018.

Grennell says he will appoint Administrative Assistant Pam Patterson as interim City Clerk and would immediately begin interviewing candidates to replace Crump.