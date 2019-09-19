Louisiana man accused of trying to murder sheriff’s deputy

A Louisiana man has been arrested after allegedly trying to kill a Cameron Parish sheriff's deputy.

KPLC-TV reports the Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office says a deputy was pursuing 64-year-old Timothy Raffield, of Hackberry, on Wednesday night when the ma crashed his vehicle.

Deputies say Raffield then fired on the deputy with a shotgun.

The deputy was not hurt and Raffield later surrendered.

Raffield was arrested on a charge of attempted murder of a police officer. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.